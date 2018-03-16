2408 Chelmsford Court

Beautiful ALL BRICK home situated on 1.5 acres in prestigious Birklands. Main floor offers a open island kitchen, 2 story family room w/ fireplace, master bedroom and study with dual fireplace, 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors throughout. Three bedrooms upstairs with access to Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Huge finished basement with 10 ft ceilings includes sauna, wine cellar, theater room, game room & 2 additional bedrooms. Walk out to your inviting salt water pool/sauna with access to pond in your own yard!