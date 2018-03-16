4 Winding Way

Luxury living! Completely renovated & expanded magnificent CHC. Quality steel beam construction by well known local builder. Large elegant rooms, fabulous floor plan & attention to detail & finishes1st flr features a grand 2-story EF, a gourmet kitchen with huge dining area, custom cabinetry over sized CI with b/bar, granite CT and top-of-the-line SS appl. Expansive FR w access to maintenance free deck & beautiful, 1/2 acre+, level yard with IG POOL, LR with WB FPL, DR w Butlers pantry, 5th bedroom, FBA & laundry.The 2nd flr boasts a palatial MBR suite w tray ceiling & a Spa style MBA,3 other bedrooms ( 1 en-suite bdrm & 2 bdrms with Jack & Jill bath ).There is a LL media room with a PR & the list goes on. Other features include hardy plank & stone ext, 3 garage, HW flrs & more!