在售 - North Caldwell, NJ, United States - ¥8,141,246
North Caldwell, NJ, 07006 - United States

4 Winding Way

约¥8,141,246
原货币价格 $1,285,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 0.59
    英亩

房产描述

Luxury living! Completely renovated & expanded magnificent CHC. Quality steel beam construction by well known local builder. Large elegant rooms, fabulous floor plan & attention to detail & finishes1st flr features a grand 2-story EF, a gourmet kitchen with huge dining area, custom cabinetry over sized CI with b/bar, granite CT and top-of-the-line SS appl. Expansive FR w access to maintenance free deck & beautiful, 1/2 acre+, level yard with IG POOL, LR with WB FPL, DR w Butlers pantry, 5th bedroom, FBA & laundry.The 2nd flr boasts a palatial MBR suite w tray ceiling & a Spa style MBA,3 other bedrooms ( 1 en-suite bdrm & 2 bdrms with Jack & Jill bath ).There is a LL media room with a PR & the list goes on. Other features include hardy plank & stone ext, 3 garage, HW flrs & more!

MLS ID: 3432197

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PARK SQUARE
代理经纪:
Lori Buck
(973) 650-1283

周边设施

周边设施
