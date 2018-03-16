高端地产新闻
在售 - Palm Beach Gardens, FL, United States - ¥22,142,922
Palm Beach Gardens, FL, 33418 - United States

13349 Sabal Chase

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 8934
    平方英尺 (33977.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Timeless architecture grandeur luxury and lifestyle only begin to define one of the crown jewel estates in Award Winning Old Marsh Golf Club. Framed by breathtaking vistas of serene marshlands and one on the finest golf courses in South Florida the Hamilton is an exquisite custom estate situated on one of the largest lots within the community. Boasting over 8 400 total square feet sophistication and elegance come together in this one of a kind masterpiece. The finest finishes throughout on the interior celebrating onyx marble various hardwood materials and endless custom detailed finishes. The exterior encompasses an expansive oversized pool and spa area generous motor court whole home generator and beautiful grounds..Simply creating one of the most sought after estates

MLS ID: RX-10384034

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Christopher Leavitt
561.655.8600

