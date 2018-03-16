高端地产新闻
在售 - Boca Raton, FL, United States - ¥22,142,922
Boca Raton, FL, 33496 - United States

17728 Fieldbrook Circle

约¥22,142,922
原货币价格 $3,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 11365
    平方英尺 (1.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Recently built in 2013 this sprawling estate is sited on a one acre lot in one of central Boca Raton's most luxurious communities Fieldbrook Estates. The home is comprised of over 8 000SF of air conditioned living space and over 11 000SF of total square footage. Walk in to a spacious foyer with custom designed grand staircase and ''Diana Royale'' Italian Marble flooring throughout. There are two bedrooms an office and a theater room on the first floor and four bedrooms including the master on the second level. There is a third floor bonus room a gym and full cabana bath. This home offers a wonderful Chef's kitchen with a Thermador 6 burner gas stove farmers sink double oven and custom marble counters. In the backyard is a newly built 60ft infinity pool and Har Tru tennis court.

MLS ID: RX-10383895

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Steven Solomon
561.245.2635

周边设施

周边设施
