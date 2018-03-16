17728 Fieldbrook Circle

房产描述

Recently built in 2013 this sprawling estate is sited on a one acre lot in one of central Boca Raton's most luxurious communities Fieldbrook Estates. The home is comprised of over 8 000SF of air conditioned living space and over 11 000SF of total square footage. Walk in to a spacious foyer with custom designed grand staircase and ''Diana Royale'' Italian Marble flooring throughout. There are two bedrooms an office and a theater room on the first floor and four bedrooms including the master on the second level. There is a third floor bonus room a gym and full cabana bath. This home offers a wonderful Chef's kitchen with a Thermador 6 burner gas stove farmers sink double oven and custom marble counters. In the backyard is a newly built 60ft infinity pool and Har Tru tennis court.