在售 - Brewster, New York, United States - ¥10,422,062
Brewster, New York, 10509 - United States

8 Enoch Crosby Road

约¥10,422,062
原货币价格 $1,645,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4192
    平方英尺

房产描述


c. 1789 Main House, Guest House, 19th Century Barn Complex, pool, greenhouse and numerous outbuildings all on one 4 acre property. Must see this charming Historic Farmstead formerly owned by Revolutionary War Spy, Enoch Crosby. Featured on the Cover of Upstate House and Mansions Global, this iconic property is located along a quiet dirt road overlooking the Middlebranch Reservoir. Impeccably updated by professional real estate developer, the 3000sf main home blends the old and new featuring chef's kitchen, marble foyer, formal DR w/exposed beams, wet bar, den, expansive LR and 5 fireplaces. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. Guest House is a unique 1 or 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with custom kitchen, office/studio and entertaining space. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the pet and kid-friendly fenced yard, inground pool, spa and bluestone patios. Host farm-to-table events and extended family and friends gatherings. Huge greenhouse and ideal property for artistic inspiration or relaxing on 4 acres! Minutes to train, 1-hour to NYC makes this an ideal weekend or summer retreat for the extended family! Bring your creative vision and convert the 19th Century Barn complex into your own personal workspace.

MLS ID: 4719111

联系方式

经纪公司：
luxaddress
分部：
Homesmart Homes and Estates
代理经纪:
Diana Murphy
914-760-5533

