房产描述

Welcome to 3150 Pepper Road . . . located in Two Rock Valley, the West Petaluma Gateway to Bodega Bay and the Sonoma Coast! The 1925 Farmhouse is the perfect mix of vintage and modern. Inside find a sleek open floor plan with panoramic views and generous natural light. A true foodie kitchen includes Wolf / SubZero appliances and ample space to entertain. The 14+ Acre (zoned LEA) setting includes a barn with limitless potential; Art/Events/Loft.