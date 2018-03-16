9 Ardsley Road

房产描述

Serious seller looking for a serious buyer in East Hampton's hamlet of Wainscott. Custom-built in 1999 and well-maintained by the same owner ever since, this 2,500+/- sq. ft. two-story cedar-shingled contemporary home with attached garage and heated pool on a shy half acre is available for the first time at an amazing value. The first level features a double height living room with wood-burning fireplace, an open dining room and eat-in kitchen with an elongated breakfast bar, and a tiled mudroom that provides access to the half bath/laundry room and attached 1.5-car garage, as well as the covered rear side porch, perfect for grabbing shade on sunny days or sipping your morning coffee. In addition, the first level boasts a spacious den that was originally designed as a first floor master suite with its own large bath with dual sinks and sliding glass doors that provide access to the rear yard and heated pool. The second level has four bedrooms and two full baths, including a gracious en-suite bedroom with south facing windows and skylights. Exterior amenities of the privatized parcel include a heated 20' x 40' pool with decking for lounge chairs and dining, a spacious outdoor shower, covered front porch, irrigation and mature trees surrounding the perimeter of the property, as well as tasteful landscaping at the front and rear. Located around the corner from the Wainscott shops, a half mile to the Jitney stop, and only a short two miles to the ocean at the end of Beach Lane. This is the real deal you have been waiting for.