高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bedminster Twp., NJ, United States - ¥23,441,720
免费询盘

Bedminster Twp., NJ, 07921 - United States

105 Cedar Ridge Rd

约¥23,441,720
原货币价格 $3,700,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 11000
    平方英尺 (24.95 英亩)

房产描述

In the Heart of Hunt Country, a winding drive leads to this impressive Custom Colonial Estate Majestically set on 24 plus, farm assessed acres. Completed in 2007, this Estate presents stunning architectural details & interior appointments incl:wainscoting, extensive millwork & moldings,5 fireplaces,vaulted,coffered & tray ceilings,oak & granite flooring. Finished walk-out lower level w/10 ft. ceilings featuring a home theater,recreation & exercise rooms. The impeccably maintained Amish built 2 story barn, 11 stalls, wash, tack, and hay storage. 11 paddocks, 4 run-in sheds, numerous pastures. Carriage House above the 3 car garage.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3432388

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kathryn Barcellona
9086589000

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Kathryn Barcellona
9086589000

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_