87 Avenida De Las Casas

November 2017 - Construction is Completed and ready for a new owner to move right in! Stunning and sophisticated, this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, contemporary style home is completely one-level with no stairs. Designed for year round comfort it has radiant in-floor heat and refrigerated air conditioning. Floor to ceiling window walls in the Great Room, Kitchen/Family Room and Master Bedroom reveal breath-taking views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Badlands. The gourmet kitchen boasts Subzero, Wolf and Bosch appliances . The adjacent family and great rooms, each with fireplaces, make for delightful and cozy entertaining. The private, luxurious Master Suite, with magnificent views, has its own outdoor portal. The open floor plan, with high ceilings and numerous windows promotes beautiful natural light throughout. Outside living areas include gardens, portals, patios, large view deck and terraces. Located only 10-12 minutes from downtown in the prestigious, gated community of Casas de San Juan, adjacent to the Santa Fe Opera. Designed and built by the award winning team of architect Craig Hoopes, builder Frank Yardman and interior designer Jennifer Ashton.



> View additional property information and more photos