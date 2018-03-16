高端地产新闻
在售 - Topanga, CA, United States - ¥14,248,764
Topanga, CA, 90290 - United States

地址暂不公布

约¥14,248,764
原货币价格 $2,249,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3000
    平方英尺 (1.18 英亩)

房产描述

It's rare to find a home in Topanga that "has it all" but this abundantly stylish home absolutely does. Outside tempts with ocean views, a sparkling pool with a generous deck and cross-canyon views. Inside every detail of the home commands your interest and attention, from the inspired designer lighting fixtures, hand-carved wooden door, built-in library shelving to the light-filled, eat-in solarium where you can enjoy the great outdoors no matter the weather. All bedrooms are spacious, naturally well-lit and offer custom windows and skylights, but the master suite is definitely "the retreat" with its spa-bath, heated deck and in-ground spa. Bottom level of home offers a comfortable guest suite with private access, full kitchen and full bath. Adjacent two-car garage has clean epoxy floors. The edge of the property offers flat parking for thirty+ cars, rounding off an entertainer's checklist. This is a beautiful and comfortable home with enough whimsy to inspire the next chapter.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-288100

联系方式

经纪公司：
Sotheby's International Realty
分部：
Sotheby's Homes
代理经纪:
Shelly Palmer
3103591606

