243 Merrain Rd

Elegant house, designer decorated with marble floors, high ceilings and open and bright rooms which all lead onto a large patio and loggia. The house sits on an oversized lot with a 45-foot pool and a cabana with infrared sauna and shower. Short distance of about 200 yards to the Merrain Road paved beach access with outdoor dining and seating as well as a shower and a deck with stairs leading to the wide and unpopulated North End beaches. The master bedroom is on the ground floor with its own seating area and two separate bathrooms and dressing rooms. There is a large living room with stone columns and cathedral ceilings with sky lights; a formal dining room with silk battened walls; a library /den; a wet bar; powder room, a large gourmet kitchen with separate family room and breakfast room. There is a guest bedroom with four poster twin beds and a private ensuite also on the ground floor. The second floor has two bedrooms with a balcony, a bathroom and kitchenette. There is a large two-car garage and a circular drive with a big banyan tree.



> View additional property information and more photos