在售 - Bonita Springs, FL, United States - ¥15,199,104
Bonita Springs, FL, 34134 - United States

27553 River Reach Dr

约¥15,199,104
原货币价格 $2,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 4050
    平方英尺 (0.24 英亩)

房产描述

Luxurious riverfront home with the finest finishes & best water views, now available in the highly-desirable, gated & maintenance-free community of River Reach Estates. Delight in wraparound views of the Imperial River with dolphins splashing & boats sailing to the Gulf of Mexico. Boat or bike to Barefoot Beach & Bonita Beach in just minutes from the brand new raised boat dock & 10,000 lb. lift. Incredible riverfront entertainment deck with infinity-edge pool, summer kitchen, & fireplace, all accessed through floor to ceiling glass sliders for seamless indoor/outdoor living. Many just-completed upgrades including brand new warm & neutral paint throughout, new bedroom flooring, new frameless screened pool enclosure for optimal river views & brand newly-renovated gourmet chef's kitchen with granite counters, expanded granite island, GE monogram stainless steel appliances & built-in buffet. This move-in-ready home is sold turnkey with neutral & high-end designer furnishings & dcor. Additional features: Newer construction with hurricane impact doors & windows, private elevator, soaring ceilings with impressive picture windows for optimal natural light/water views & dual master suites.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 217039783

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Doug Grant
2399484450

