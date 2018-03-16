高端地产新闻
在售 - Osprey, FL, United States - ¥6,969,160
Osprey, FL, 34229 - United States

165 Sugar Mill Dr

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3912
    平方英尺 (0.34 英亩)

房产描述

Picture this. Gracious country club living on the Bayside of The Oaks Club in this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home. As you enter the new paver circular driveway, with three car side entry garage, it is evident how special this house is. Ideally situated on a private lot that backs to the Eagle Preserve, the front exterior immediately attracts you and draws you in. The interior has been completely remodeled with new 8 foot solid wood doors, a new kitchen, new bathrooms, butler pantry and on and on, basically no surface was left untouched! Carefully crafted to combine elegance and warmth, this home has traditional styling with a modern transitional flair. Large windows and glass doors, two fireplaces and custom lighting keep the interior light and bright, day and night. And speaking of night, stepping out onto the paver patio at twilight is truly a lovely experience. The open-air pool and spa look out onto gorgeous grounds accented by beautiful landscape lighting. Sit and enjoy a perfect Florida evening, as the sunset paints the sky in the west. Club membership is available and required. The Oaks, Sarasota's premier golf and country club, has a community dock, gazebo and reflecting pool Bayside, and offers two championship golf courses, 12 HAR-TRU tennis courts, a junior Olympic community pool, state-of-the-are fitness center and a wide variety of dining and social options.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A4201268

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Steve Abbe
9414003969

