3713 Sunset Lane

Live life at the beach in one of the best values available in this highly desirable Hollywood Beach neighborhood. Perfectly positioned between the marina and the surf, this unique Channel Islands beach and harbor home offers both ocean and boat dock views for the full seaside experience. With 3-stories and a great floor plan, this home has plenty to offer. First level guest quarters, man-cave or granny flat comes with a wet bar and a large family room, bedroom and full bath. Second level opens to the large living area with impressive vaulted wood ceilings. A roomy open kitchen and dining area, with a patio deck, all face the harbor. Two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room complete the 2nd floor. The third level is a private master retreat with decks off the front and back -



