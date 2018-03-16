高端地产新闻
在售 - Oxnard, CA, United States - ¥8,217,273
Oxnard, CA, 93035 - United States

3713 Sunset Lane

约¥8,217,273
原货币价格 $1,297,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2651
    平方英尺 (0.06 英亩)

房产描述

Live life at the beach in one of the best values available in this highly desirable Hollywood Beach neighborhood. Perfectly positioned between the marina and the surf, this unique Channel Islands beach and harbor home offers both ocean and boat dock views for the full seaside experience. With 3-stories and a great floor plan, this home has plenty to offer. First level guest quarters, man-cave or granny flat comes with a wet bar and a large family room, bedroom and full bath. Second level opens to the large living area with impressive vaulted wood ceilings. A roomy open kitchen and dining area, with a patio deck, all face the harbor. Two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room complete the 2nd floor. The third level is a private master retreat with decks off the front and back -

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 217013914

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
John Potwora
8059849777

