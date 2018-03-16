高端地产新闻
在售 - La Jolla, CA, United States - ¥53,535,820
La Jolla, CA, 92037 - United States

7400 Hillside

约¥53,535,820
原货币价格 $8,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 9544
    平方英尺 (2.09 英亩)

房产描述

Jaw dropping panoramic ocean views surround this exquisite compound. Three acres of lush foliage and gated entry with 1/4 mile driveway offer ultimate privacy. Designed by famous architect Henry Hester, this home is the perfect escape atop La Jolla. Warm wood elements, modern lines, exquisite finishes, and natural elements provide a feeling of luxury and comfort. The perfect blend of work and play with a large luxury office, stunning infinity pool, pool house, 3 hole putting green, tennis court, and more!

MLS ID: 170059685

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Peter Middleton
8589223377

_