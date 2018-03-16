20670 Avenida De Arboles

Breathe! This single-level La Cresta Estate MAY BE THE ONE! Is this gracious Mediterranean 4-bedroom 4 ¼ bath the one You Have Been Waiting For? A Casita for In-Laws, a gym, home office or urbane guest suite? It's here! A welcoming porte-cochere is the FIRST REVEAL to this Architecturally Conversant home. An elegant marble entry is central to the effortless floor plan incl formal living & dining room, & versatile great room. Feature granite on the lg kitchen island w/companion granite counters; updated appliances complete this delicious Chef's milieu. Int. & ext. French doors set off the Great Room & Kitchen while maintaining a refined, malleable space. The 2-room master suite w/tea room & secret garden complete this splendid refuge. 3 lg. en-suite guest rooms + Bonus rm. Craftsman millwork: wainscot, crown moldings, solid doors; brand new carpet. Neutral palette awaits your personal taste. Gallery walls complimented by vaulted ceilings are ready for artwork. Grounds amenities inc. majestic oaks, 8-stall barn w/ apartment, tack rm, wash rack. Plus lighted sport court, lighted arena, built-in BBQ & huge upper patio, lg. auxiliary garage for the car devotee/hobbyist, RV/trailer pad, orchard, fenced pastures, & lg. paddocks. The Santa Rosa Plateau encompasses a robust community of enthusiasts of every flavor: horses, art, cars, gardening, philanthropy, nature, gastronomy, astronomy, music and cigars! Owner/Agent is 90% packed and ready to go!



