在售 - Beverly Hills, CA, United States - ¥205,907,000
Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 - United States

50 Beverly Park Way

约¥205,907,000
原货币价格 $32,500,000
土地

房产描述

This exclusive North Beverly Park lot of approximately 2.59 acres, is offered with a set of approved and permitted Richard Landry architectural plans for an opulent and exquisite modern French chateau of up to 56,000 sq. ft. Ground has already been broken for a third level basement that has been excavated with temporary shoring including caissons. The above accomplishments will save a buyer approximately 2.5 years. Set within the world renown guard gated enclave of Beverly Park, 50 Beverly Park Way is palatial yet refined and luxurious in every detail. Wimberly Interiors has magnificent conceptual interior design plans which further enhance the gracious sophistication of the elegant moldings, coffered ceilings, arched windows, rich Italian stone, and warm woods. The first floor is beautifully scaled to perfection with the highlights being a stunning double staircase, loggia, w/ professional bar, 2 elevators, 3 pwdr rooms, 2 lux guest suites, children's play room, and a service kitchen.

MLS ID: 17-291496

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Brian Adler
3107132867

