5445 Black Oaks Lane N

Professionally built by NIH Homes with an artfully designed interior, this New England styled home with a modern vibe is located in the prestigious ODonnell Woods neighborhood of Plymouth within Wayzata Schools. This spacious home includes gourmet kitchen, 3 stone gas fireplaces throughout, 4 beds up with bonus room and expansive lower level perfect for entertaining. Athletic court is 2 stories plus separate exercise area. Backyard in-ground pool, hot tub, pool cabana, and fully gated yard.



