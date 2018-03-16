高端地产新闻
在售 - Plymouth, MN, United States - ¥10,105,282
Plymouth, MN, 55446 - United States

5445 Black Oaks Lane N

约¥10,105,282
原货币价格 $1,595,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 6515
    平方英尺 (0.46 英亩)

房产描述

Professionally built by NIH Homes with an artfully designed interior, this New England styled home with a modern vibe is located in the prestigious ODonnell Woods neighborhood of Plymouth within Wayzata Schools. This spacious home includes gourmet kitchen, 3 stone gas fireplaces throughout, 4 beds up with bonus room and expansive lower level perfect for entertaining. Athletic court is 2 stories plus separate exercise area. Backyard in-ground pool, hot tub, pool cabana, and fully gated yard.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 4893163

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Burnet
代理经纪:
Michael Steadman
9524733000

