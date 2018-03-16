高端地产新闻
在售 - Spicewood, TX, United States - ¥8,863,504
免费询盘

Spicewood, TX, 78669 - United States

24005 Pedernales Canyon Trl

约¥8,863,504
原货币价格 $1,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5909
    平方英尺 (11.26 英亩)

房产描述

Incredible opportunity on 11+ acre private gated estate 10 minutes from Hill Country Galleria. LTISD , custom home with spectacular views, pool and huge toy barn (7cars/RV/w/car lift)very nice 2/2 apt. Perfect set up for horses and livestock with horse barn and round pen. Lake Travis access/marina nearby. Heated pool & spa, wine cellar with teak shelving, covered dance floor/entertainment area, fire pit, bronze longhorn and much more.Would easily cost over $2 million to duplicate.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 3611867

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker United, Realtors
代理经纪:
Dave Murray
5126952176

_