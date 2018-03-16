高端地产新闻
在售 - Honolulu, HI, United States - ¥16,789,340
Honolulu, HI, 96821 - United States

1121 Kaimoku Place

约¥16,789,340
原货币价格 $2,650,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2877
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located across from the 15th hole of Waialae Country Club in the exclusive enclave of Kai Nani, this gracious, single-level Kamaaina home is thoughtfully designed capturing golf course and Diamond Head views. Spacious living and family rooms open to manicured gardens and soothing water fountain. The private master suite features a gas fireplace and sitting area. A formal courtyard entry adds to the understated elegance of this 4 bedroom 3 bath with a den. VR Tour: http://tinyurl.com/y9ko99hf Drone Video: http://tinyurl.com/y8wgbcf9. Shown By Appointment Only.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 201724459

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
代理经纪:
Steph Chan
8087383945

