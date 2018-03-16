高端地产新闻
在售 - Weldon Spring, MO, United States - ¥20,907,480
Weldon Spring, MO, 63304 - United States

11 Upper Whitmoor

约¥20,907,480
原货币价格 $3,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (9 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 11748
    平方英尺 (3.31 英亩)

房产描述

Architecturally significant home in prestigious Whitmoor Country Club! Stunning 2-sty marble foyer highlighted by sweeping staircase leads to elegant dining room & library-paneled study with bookcases & French doors to terrace. Architectural columns, elaborate limestone mantle & palladian windows set the tone for the 2-sty great room. Chef's kitchen featuring commercial grade appliances, granite countertops & butler's pantry adjoins breakfast room with wide bay window & coffered hearth room with stone fireplace. Sumptuous master bedroom suite combines the enjoyment of a marble fireplace with dressing room, 2 expansive closets & lavish bath. Elevator access to 5 additional ensuite bedrooms & bonus room plus Lower Level entertainment space with recreation room, media room (equipped with virtual golf), gathering bar, billiards room & Amerec spa. The outdoor living area features veranda with fireplace, pool & hot tub. Impeccably landscaped 3.3 ac grounds with porte cochere & 6-car garage.

MLS ID: 17090283

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Gundaker
代理经纪:
Mary Beth Benes
6363949300

