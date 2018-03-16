1740 North Geyer Road

A rare opportunity in the City of Huntleigh located just a mile from Plaza Frontenac. This 68-acre equestrian estate includes a 4,500 sq. ft. home, caretaker/farmhouse, barns, multiple pastures, practice polo field & incredible views & topography. The property is surrounded by large estates, including homes on Squires Lane, Bridle Ridge Lane, Huntleigh Manor Lane & Radnor Road. Property is being sold with all improvements in "as is" condition. It can be divided with a combination of residential 3-acre & 2-acre zoning. The property is also accessible to the Ladue/Huntleigh bridle trails. Boundary and topographical surveys are available. The property includes 1710 N Geyer.



> View additional property information and more photos