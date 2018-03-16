高端地产新闻
在售 - Monaco - ¥58,095,960
免费询盘

98000 - Monaco

约¥58,095,960
原货币价格 $9,169,764
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1184
    平方英尺

房产描述

Rare apartment overlooking the Port with a maid's room and big parking space.From sunrise to sunset, this property is an enchantment for the occupants.It combines a perfect layout and the most beautiful views of the Principality.This jewel is located in a building with character only a few minutes away from the Golden Square and with a direct access by lift to the Port.On a high floor, the beautiful 3-room apartment is exceptionally bright and benefits from breathtaking views on to the Port, the sea and the Rock.It has been completely renovated and luxuriously decorated with most refinement.The home consists of an entrance, a generous living-dining room with an open-plan kitchen, a master bedroom with bathroom and a second room with a shower room.A comfortable maid's room and a laundry corner complete the property.The asking price includes the parking space, two cellars as well as the maid's room.

上市日期: 2017年11月22日

MLS ID: 1711220506205255

联系方式

分部：
Hammer Draff Great Properties
代理经纪:
Monica de Champfleury
+377 97 97 63 33­

