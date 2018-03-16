高端地产新闻
在售 - Irvine, United States - ¥11,402,812
Irvine, 92618 - United States

121 Paramount

约¥11,402,812
原货币价格 $1,799,800
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4133
    平方英尺 (0.16 英亩)

房产描述

Graced with a desirable setting on a quiet street in Irvine's prestigious Silvermist neighborhood at The Great Park, this stunning residence surpasses the area's professionally decorated model homes in beauty, style and craftsmanship. Recently crafted in 2015, the home showcases more than $300,000 in refined & elegant upgrades and gracious outdoor landscaping. Generously sized at approx. 4,133 s.f., the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath design is open and bright, with 2 FULL MASTER SUITES, one of them DOWNSTAIRS. Slide away doors between the great room and the loggia erase the line between indoor & outdoor living. Entertain graciously in a well designed indoor living room with fireplace & surround sound, a formal dining room, & a chef-caliber kitchen with Caesarstone Quartz counters, furniture-quality cabinetry, large island, an oversized butlers pantry & top-of-the-line appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero. The main floor is also home to office and ensuite bedroom. This luxurious home hosts a versatile bonus room upstairs, & a sumptuous master suite, a spa quality master bath & huge walk in closets.

MLS ID: F1711221240700006

联系方式

分部：
First Team Real Estate - Laguna Niguel, Dana Point
代理经纪:
Erin Valovich
(949) 292-9352

