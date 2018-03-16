高端地产新闻
在售 - East Brunswick Township, United States - ¥8,521,382
East Brunswick Township, 08816 - United States

2 Gatarz Court

约¥8,521,382
原货币价格 $1,345,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4300
    平方英尺

房产描述

MODEL HOME! Last home left in the sold out RydersRidge community of 14 luxury homes from Premier builder - Old Forge Builders. Taylor model is loaded with premium upgrades and luxury features. Home includes 5 bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths, 3/car garage and finished basement. First floor includes a bedroom/study with full bath, two story family room with stone wall gas fireplace, large pantry and beautiful wood/marble floors. Second floor includes a spectacular master suite with free standing tub, oversized shower and en-suite guest bedrooms. Basement is completely finished with several rooms including a full bath.. Exterior features include front landscaping, full stone elevation and loads of structural upgrades. Fully decorated and painted with designer colors. Window treatments and furniture included!

MLS ID: F1711211839700032

联系方式

分部：
Gloria Nilson Co. Real Estate
代理经纪:
Mark Bettencourt
732-493-4900

周边设施

周边设施
_