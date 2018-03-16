2 Gatarz Court

房产描述

MODEL HOME! Last home left in the sold out RydersRidge community of 14 luxury homes from Premier builder - Old Forge Builders. Taylor model is loaded with premium upgrades and luxury features. Home includes 5 bedrooms, 6 1/2 baths, 3/car garage and finished basement. First floor includes a bedroom/study with full bath, two story family room with stone wall gas fireplace, large pantry and beautiful wood/marble floors. Second floor includes a spectacular master suite with free standing tub, oversized shower and en-suite guest bedrooms. Basement is completely finished with several rooms including a full bath.. Exterior features include front landscaping, full stone elevation and loads of structural upgrades. Fully decorated and painted with designer colors. Window treatments and furniture included!