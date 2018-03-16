高端地产新闻
在售 - Big Sky, United States - ¥8,394,670
Big Sky, 59716 - United States

7 Sitting Bull Road

约¥8,394,670
原货币价格 $1,325,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2220
    平方英尺

房产描述

Mountain Lifestyle Living at its finest! Phase 2 of the Lodges at Elkhorn Creek is now under construction. With beautifully balanced mountain contemporary interiors and rustic Montana exteriors these stunning condominiums provide THE perfect mountain basecamp location! Nine single-level units are offered ranging in size from 2,050-3,150 square feet and feature 4-6 bedrooms, 3-5 baths, and a choice of 6 available floor plans.Secure, heated, indoor parking and storage will provide additional space for your gear and toys! Elevator service from the garage to every floor* Immediate proximity to the Biggest Skiing in America at The Big Sky Resort.* Ideal Mountain Lifestyle location for year-round activites* Majestic Lone Peak views* Located on 5.8 +/- acres of private property with open spacePhotos are of the exterior of existing building #1

MLS ID: F1711221639700023

联系方式

分部：
PureWest Christie's - Big Sky
代理经纪:
Michael J Thomas
406-995-4009

周边设施

周边设施
