190 16th Ave S

房产描述

Located in the heart of Olde Naples on the corner of Gordon Drive and 16th Avenue South, this new construction, two-story, contemporary coastal-style home is set on a beautiful corner lakefront lot and features a highly desirable southern exposure. The tranquil backyard lake provides a serene backdrop for this home, which inspired its name, Serena Vista. Surrounded by mature trees and lush tropical plants, the home is only a few steps from the white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. The 5 bedrooms plus study, 5.5 bath home has 4,867 square feet under air, and includes a three-car garage. The home was designed by award-winning architect John Cooney of Stofft-Cooney Architects, and was constructed by BCB Homes - a luxury home builder known for their quality construction methods and attention to detail. The luxury finishes and European furnishings - designed by AR Arquitetura & Design, an international award-winning interior design firm - were all hand-selected and imported. The expansive outdoor living area overlooks the tranquil lake and features a heated, infinity-edge pool, spa, custom designed lakeside dock and covered entertainment area complete with fire pit and kitchen.