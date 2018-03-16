5951 Ga 116

房产描述

The Lodge at Blue Springs listed on The National Historic Registry and the homeplace of Cason J. Callaway, Jr. and family, was built in the 1930's. The historically rich Adirondack log home was designed by architects Ivey and Crook of Atlanta. The 8,000 square foot home with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths is sure to inspire a love of history for the buyer who purchases this historical treasure. Four U.S. Presidents have stayed at The Lodge at Blue Springs since its construction. Franklin D. Roosevelt spent more than 100 nights at The Lodge. President Roosevelt and Cason J.Callaway Jr. remained friends for over 25 years. In the front of the estate is a welcoming and beautiful 13 acre Lake Ida, named after Callaway's mother, Ida Cason Callaway. Graciously appointed on 127 total acres, The Lodge at Blue Springs has a gated entrance and features a Guest House with 4 Bedrooms and 4 Baths and a 3-car stone garage. All stonework was built of native stone quarried on the Callaway property at the time the greenhouse was built. The pool was added in 1955.A Gate House office and Caretaker Home are also included on the property.