16010 Gulf Shores Dr

房产描述

You could search the island from shore to shore, but nothing is available on the level of this luxury new construction property. Built to the highest standards by noted local builder, Yusk Construction, and designed by prominent Tampa architect, Steven Smith, this exquisite new construction home elevates the island living experience. Poised on a tranquil lake and offering deeded beach access, the property exudes quality and incorporates custom finishes throughout the vast open design. This coastal contemporary residence flows beautifully, encompassing 3 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, an open great room with soaring ceilings, custom kitchen, numerous generous patios and an oversized two-car garage. Preparations are in place for an elevator to transport owners and guests with ease. Multiple covered porches allow island breezes to flow, while an inviting outdoor space offers room for a glamorous pool. This prime location on the peaceful and exclusive North Shore of Boca Grande places you within moments of the most secluded and beautiful beaches, a stunning lake, some of the best boating and fishing on the island, and a marina just moments away. This home has it all– on the island that has it all.