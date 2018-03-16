高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Hillsboro Beach, United States - ¥243,920,600
Hillsboro Beach, 33062 - United States

1085 Hillsboro Mile

约¥243,920,600
原货币价格 $38,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 16835
    平方英尺

房产描述

New" Museum Modern Ocean to Intracoastal estate sited on 125 +/- feet of beachfront on the prestigious Hillsboro Mile by famed modernist architect George Brewer.Gated verdant grounds include a tranquil step over water garden that leads to this Architectural Digest-worthy estate with all major rooms facing the ocean. Exceptional world class finishes include Hope's windows/doors and Eggersman kitchen and beyond. A 90 +/- ft. infinity-edge pool with spa and sun-shelf sets the stage for resort entertaining.A separate Intracoastal guest house features two bedroom suites, three waterfront lanais, two bay garage and resort style pool/patio with summer kitchen. Fully equipped 125 +/-ft. of yacht dockage in "No Wake Zone" with additional side dock, minutes to the Hillsboro Inlet.

MLS ID: F1711220249700001

联系方式

分部：
Premier Estate Properties
代理经纪:
Carmen D'Angelo, Jr.
561.910.3471

周边设施

周边设施
_