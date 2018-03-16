1085 Hillsboro Mile

房产描述

New" Museum Modern Ocean to Intracoastal estate sited on 125 +/- feet of beachfront on the prestigious Hillsboro Mile by famed modernist architect George Brewer.Gated verdant grounds include a tranquil step over water garden that leads to this Architectural Digest-worthy estate with all major rooms facing the ocean. Exceptional world class finishes include Hope's windows/doors and Eggersman kitchen and beyond. A 90 +/- ft. infinity-edge pool with spa and sun-shelf sets the stage for resort entertaining.A separate Intracoastal guest house features two bedroom suites, three waterfront lanais, two bay garage and resort style pool/patio with summer kitchen. Fully equipped 125 +/-ft. of yacht dockage in "No Wake Zone" with additional side dock, minutes to the Hillsboro Inlet.