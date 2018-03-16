高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sarasota, United States - ¥28,510,200
免费询盘

Sarasota, 34242 - United States

4266 Higel Ave

约¥28,510,200
原货币价格 $4,500,000
土地

详情

  • 1.3
    英亩

房产描述

Perhaps, the most exceptional beachfront estate parcel on the market today. Located on the coveted North end of Siesta Key, this sought after 1.3 acre lot offers extreme privacy, a convenient location and magical gulf views on a private beach. Your dream home along with guest house, pool cabana and any other amenity that you desire can easily become a reality on this property. Near Siesta Village and the Sarasota mainland, this ideal location offers the Island lifestyle where you can enjoy the beach and watch the nightly sunsets yet easily join the activities in Downtown Sarasota and Southside Village.

上市日期: 2017年11月21日

MLS ID: F1711220029700017

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Marcia Salkin, PA
941.376.6121

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Marcia Salkin, PA
941.376.6121

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_