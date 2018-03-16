On the slopes of Mont d'Arbois close to the ski runs and the golf course a chalet of about 200 sq. meters for delivery in 2014. High quality features with old wood spacious rooms and light. The garden level includes 3 bedrooms with their bathroom / upstairs a large 60 sq. meters reception room with dining area and open kitchen and on the second floor a master bedroom with bathroom dressing room and study. Large basement with parking space for 2 cars. Elevator. 700 sq. meters of garden boarded by a stream.