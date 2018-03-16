高端地产新闻
在售 - Megeve, France - ¥17,128,801
Megeve, 74120 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥17,128,801
原货币价格 €2,200,000
小木屋

详情

  • 4
    卧室

房产描述

On the slopes of Mont d'Arbois close to the ski runs and the golf course a chalet of about 200 sq. meters for delivery in 2014. High quality features with old wood spacious rooms and light. The garden level includes 3 bedrooms with their bathroom / upstairs a large 60 sq. meters reception room with dining area and open kitchen and on the second floor a master bedroom with bathroom dressing room and study. Large basement with parking space for 2 cars. Elevator. 700 sq. meters of garden boarded by a stream.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Emile Garcin Megève
代理经纪:
Emile Garcin Megève
+33158120202

周边设施

