在售 - Garrison, United States - ¥11,942,606
免费询盘

Garrison, 59731 - United States

约¥11,942,606
原货币价格 $1,885,000
农场/农庄

详情

  • 1570.0
    英亩

房产描述

Brock Creek at Garrison Mountain is situated in the rolling foothills of the East Garnet Range and the mountain ranch overlooks the expansive Deer Lodge Valley. The entire ranch encompasses 1,570± deeded acres and an additional 124± acres of leased lands. These hillsides are prime habitat for elk, whitetail, mule deer, moose and antelope. There are spectacular views of the Flint Range and the offering is a prime example of a classic mountain ranch.While just about a one hour drive to the urban amenities available in the university town of Missoula, Montana, the ranch provides a remote and tranquil setting to live out a rural lifestyle. The ranch has close proximity to some of the best fly fishing waters in the country including the Clark Fork River, the Big Blackfoot, Rock Creek. The ranch is host to a wide variety of wildlife and is consistently inhabited by good numbers of elk, deer, antelope and moose, which translates to excellent big game hunting on the property.The contiguous Little Valley Ranch is also for sale, please see website listing for more details.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Fay Ranches Inc
代理经纪:
Fay Ranches Broker
800-238-8616

