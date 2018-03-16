6600 Cr 363

Nestled in the foothills of the West Peak in La Veta, is Whiskey Spring. This 5,981 square foot one-story home is sitting on 174 acres of beautiful trees, trails and magnificent views. From the beautiful stone and wood entry to the vaulted ceilings with carved trusses of the great room to the expansive gourmet kitchen, you will be amazed at the beauty and attention to detail. Adjacent to the main home is the guest 1666 sq ft house/mother-in-law suite located above the 3+ car garage/shop, which features a nice open floor plan with a great room, kitchen and two large bedrooms.