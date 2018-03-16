5794 Cr 350

This is a historic working ranch consisting of 203 acres. There are over 100 acres of productive, beautiful hay meadow that is irrigated directly from the Cucharas River. The Ranch includes excellent water rights from the Cucharas River that have been proven to be more than adequate to produce tons of quality grass hay and pasture. The panoramic mountain views of the Spanish Peaks and the Snowy Range are spectacular. The Cucharas River borders the Ranch on the east side and the river flows through the lower 40 acres offering beautiful river frontage. Wildlife is plentiful on the ranch. Mule deer, Elk, Bob Cat, Mountain Lion, Black Bear, Raccoons, Wild Turkey, and Scaled Quail have all been seen on the Ranch. A historic 1910 brownstone home along with a beautiful new park model home is located on the north hill side. The property is completely fenced and comes complete with a beautiful hay barn, very well designed pipe corrals, loading chute and tack room. A rare and unique opportunity to own an income producing property with water frontage and water rights here in Colorado.