Garrison, 59731 - United States

Warm Springs at Garrison Mountain is situated in the rolling foothills of the East Garnet Range and the mountain ranch overlooks the expansive Deer Lodge Valley. The entire ranch encompasses 1,360± deeded acres and over 1,900± acres of leased lands. There are spectacular views of the Flint Range and the offering is a prime example of a classic mountain ranch. The land hosts a wide variety of wildlife and is consistently inhabited by good numbers of elk, deer, antelope ad an occasional moose. The high density of animals and quality habitat translates to excellent big game hunting on the property.The ranch has close proximity to some of the best fly fishing waters in the country including the Clark Fork River, the Big Blackfoot, Rock Creek and has a great proximity to the urban amenities found in Missoula, Helena and Butte.The contiguous Little Valley Ranch is also for sale, please see our website for more details on this offering.