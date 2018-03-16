高端地产新闻
在售 - Shell, United States - ¥12,037,640
Shell, 82441 - United States

约¥12,037,640
原货币价格 $1,900,000
  • 2150.0
    英亩

Still owned by the family that homesteaded it nearly 100 years ago, the Jack Creek Ranch is an excellent high country ranch located on the western slope of Bighorn Mountains in north-central Wyoming. The 2,150 +/- deeded acre ranch offers exceptional big game hunting, access to the adjoining Bighorn National Forest, and summer grazing for livestock. With elevations ranging from 8,300 to 9,600 feet, the ranch has a varied landscape consisting of densely timbered hillsides, deep draws, rock outcroppings, and stunning mountain views and vistas over the Bighorn Basin. Contact Mac McWhorter.

经纪公司：
Mirr Ranch Group
代理经纪:
Mirr Ranch Group
303-623-4545

