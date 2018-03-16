Vail, CO, 81657 - United States

Eagle?s Nest Ranch offers the opportunity to own an end-of-the-road, exceedingly private mountain retreat within 25 minutes of world-class skiing, dining, and resort life at Beaver Creek and Vail, Colorado. Surrounded on 3 sides by the Holy Cross Wilderness and White River National Forest, Eagle?s Nest Ranch will forever remain uncompromised by neighbors or development. The property sits at the head Lake Creek, one of the Vail Valley?s most iconic locales. Private access into hundreds of thousands of acres of public land is right out the back door. The property is traversed by ¼ mile of West Lake Creek, offering private high mountain fishing; and the deeded property itself, with its irrigated hay meadow, is frequented by deer and elk. There is a two bedroom cabin with a full kitchen, two bath, loft, multi-use area, and lower level large garage area for storage, cars, and toys. The home benefits from on-the-grid power, phone (land and cell) and internet service, plus propane heat, well water and septic. For the owner who demands the extreme privacy of a quiet, secluded mountain retreat but also values the benefit of being within minutes of world-class skiing, dining, shopping, nightlife, and medical care, Eagle?s Nest Ranch is simply unparalleled. Contact Jeff or Pat.