Maule, 78580 - France

Town center, near Jumeauville Bazemont 38 km and 45 minutes from Paris by the A14 or A13, Bourgeoise house late nineteenth Napoleon III style, totaling 360 m2 of living space in three levels and basement on a plot of 1 planted hectare, planted with centenarian species.3 independent access for this property with swimming pool, tennis court and its 6 outbuildings with a potential of 700 m2 including a caretaker's house (R + 1), a barn and a large garage (R + 1) convertible, a greenhouse, another garage suitable for conversion in the bottom of property, an event room and its barbecue area complete this exceptional set.From the ground floor, this house borrows its volumes, heights under ceiling and benefits to the beautiful elegant of the previous century. A hall, inlaid marble floor and walls covered with light oak paneling distributes a large living room with fireplace opening onto a veranda convertible into a home theater, a kitchen with direct access to the dining room and guest toilet. In the basement, laundry boiler room, wine cellar, sauna and spa.1st floor, 2 bedrooms, 2 dressing rooms, 1 office, 1 bathroom, shower and toilet. On the 2nd floor, 1 bedroom with dressing room, bathroom, shower, toilet and a particularly bright space that can accommodate among others a billiard. The 3rd floor attic has a large bedroom with bathroom and toilet.All amenities on foot, luxury and charm of yesteryear for this home without equivalent. Real opportunity to seize,