Argentiere, 74400 - France

ArgentiÃ¨re, in a unique setting with an exceptional view of the Mont-Blanc, beautiful cottage in larch Exceptional and unique location for this chalet larch with many charm. On a plot of over 4500 m2, without any opposite with a magnificent view of the chain of Mont-Blanc, it is the nature interconnecting that is privileged. Which is rare today.Beautiful high structure that gives light and well being for the living room opening onto a terrace of 40 m2, south! Kitchen with views, large mezzanine overlooking the massif. The cottage has Four bedrooms in totality. Two garages, a gym with shower and sauna.The property has the advantage of being close to the ski area of Les grands Montets.You will surely appreciate.Agency fees are 5% at the expense of the buyer.