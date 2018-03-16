高端地产新闻
在售 - Argentiere, France - ¥10,900,146
Argentiere, 74400 - France

约¥10,900,146
原货币价格 €1,400,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1561
    平方英尺

房产描述

ArgentiÃ¨re, in a unique setting with an exceptional view of the Mont-Blanc, beautiful cottage in larch Exceptional and unique location for this chalet larch with many charm. On a plot of over 4500 m2, without any opposite with a magnificent view of the chain of Mont-Blanc, it is the nature interconnecting that is privileged. Which is rare today.Beautiful high structure that gives light and well being for the living room opening onto a terrace of 40 m2, south! Kitchen with views, large mezzanine overlooking the massif. The cottage has Four bedrooms in totality. Two garages, a gym with shower and sauna.The property has the advantage of being close to the ski area of Les grands Montets.You will surely appreciate.Agency fees are 5% at the expense of the buyer.

MLS ID: M-30222

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES MONT-BLANC CHAMONIX
代理经纪:
BARNES MONT-BLANC CHAMONIX
+33 (0)4 50 18 52 38

