Swinton House, 89 Gloucester Terrace, London, W2

房产描述

This is a wonderful chance to acquire a red brick duplex family flat in prime central London very close to Hyde Park.



This impressively spacious share of freehold family flat is situated in a lovely red brick period property set back from the road. The property comprises a huge double reception room of 11.4 meters in length. There is a good size separate kitchen off the reception at the back. The property has four bedrooms with two bathrooms. The property also come with a garage which is extremely convenient given the central location.

The property is situated within 0.3 miles of Hyde Park, Paddington Station, Crossrail (due in 2019) Lancaster Gate station (central Line) and Hyde Park.

Share of Freehold

Garage

4 Bedrooms

2 Reception Rooms

2 Bathrooms

Entrance Hall

Good Decoration



