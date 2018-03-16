79125 Coyote Creek

房产描述

Impeccably upgraded home located behind the gates at Painted Cove! Modern 4 bedroom + office home has it all! Private courtyard entry leads to the living area, offering Travertine flooring with Versailles pattern throughout, custom window treatments & custom paint. Large dining area for great entertaining. Step into the culinary kitchen that would be a dream to any chef! Dark tone cabinets are offset by the light granite with waterfall edges cascading down the large island, breakfast room & walk in pantry! Kitchen overlooks the family room with a stack stone wall that houses a wine closet & fireplace! Master suite with sitting area & master bath with spa qualities! Walk in 2-person shower with marble subway tile backdrop, 2 vanities & walk in closet! If you want a private retreat, just step onto the back patio! Private pool & spa, BBQ island, electric awnings, lush landscaping & a backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Offered designer furnished with over $300K into home.