高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - La Quinta, CA, United States - ¥6,969,160
免费询盘

Painted Cove, La Quinta, CA, 92253 - United States

79125 Coyote Creek

约¥6,969,160
原货币价格 $1,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3667
    平方英尺 (12197.0 英亩)

房产描述

Impeccably upgraded home located behind the gates at Painted Cove! Modern 4 bedroom + office home has it all! Private courtyard entry leads to the living area, offering Travertine flooring with Versailles pattern throughout, custom window treatments & custom paint. Large dining area for great entertaining. Step into the culinary kitchen that would be a dream to any chef! Dark tone cabinets are offset by the light granite with waterfall edges cascading down the large island, breakfast room & walk in pantry! Kitchen overlooks the family room with a stack stone wall that houses a wine closet & fireplace! Master suite with sitting area & master bath with spa qualities! Walk in 2-person shower with marble subway tile backdrop, 2 vanities & walk in closet! If you want a private retreat, just step onto the back patio! Private pool & spa, BBQ island, electric awnings, lush landscaping & a backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains. Offered designer furnished with over $300K into home.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 217031294

联系方式

经纪公司：
Bennion Deville Homes
代理经纪:
Janine Stevens
760-250-5953

联系方式

经纪公司：
Bennion Deville Homes
代理经纪:
Janine Stevens
760-250-5953

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_