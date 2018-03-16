房产描述

Imagine a setting with views and mountain vistas second to none. That is exactly what one will discover at 78581 Deacon Drive East. Positioned on a street of primarily 3 bedroom houses, this 4 bedroom4 bath home is as light and bright as they come - floor to ceiling glass reveals the dramatic backdrop of the majestic Santa Rosa Mountain Range and the lush expanse of the Tradition's par 4, #3 fairway. Simply gorgeous. Anchoring the home around these incredible views is an impressive great-room, framed by a kitchen with a floating island, an octagon shaped dining areas and a bi-fold wall of glass as well as a cozy fireplace. Seamlessly transition to the outside loggia and find climate controlling amenities like overhead misters and an infra-red heating system. An additional focal point is the 75' lap pool & spa that runs nearly the entire width of the rear lot line. A motorized cover allows the pool to remain warm with minimal heat loss while allowing for easy access for a quick dip.