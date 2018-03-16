高端地产新闻
在售 - Denville, United States - ¥9,490,728
Denville, 07834 - United States

9 Mary Farm Rd.

约¥9,490,728
原货币价格 $1,498,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 1.6
    英亩

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Exterior Cultured Stone and Hardie Plank Siding Pre-construction price at end of cul-de-sac part of new 5 home subdivision.Stone accented model w 5 bedrooms, 1st floor guest bed and bath.Luxurious master bed&bath suite w slipper tub, his and her walk-in closets plus sitting rm. Eat-in kit.is a gourmet cook's delight featuring center island w seating, double compartment farmhouse sink, granite tops and upscale s s appl.which opens to 2story fam. rm.w gas fireplace &coffer ceiling. Butler's pantry leads to formal din.rm.boasting opulent moldings. 2story foyer, graceful curved stairs, oak hardwood throughout and deluxe trim pkg.add grandeur to this stately house!



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 3432163

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Joan Kamm
1-888-720-4928

