在售 - Oak Brook, IL, United States - ¥9,459,050
免费询盘

Oak Brook, IL, 60523 - United States

52 Baybrook Lane

约¥9,459,050
原货币价格 $1,493,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 9423
    平方英尺 (0.743 英亩)

房产描述

HINSDALE CENTRAL SCHOOL. Spectacular home in Ginger Creek, Almost an acre of land (Corner Lot). Two story foyer, very open and elegant. This home features an amazing master bedroom with fireplace, and built in cabinets with glass doors. Large luxury master bath, separate shower, jacuzzi, bidet. Two Family rooms with fireplaces, 4 bedrooms. 5.2 baths. Fully appliance kitchen. Two master bedrooms. Separate dining. Finished basement. Sprinkler system, Radon mitigation system, central Vac. 5 car garage. Screened in Porch. Please refer to the amenities sheet in the house for the many extras.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 09804715

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX of Naperville
代理经纪:
Dinorah Hauser
630-640-2837

周边设施

周边设施
