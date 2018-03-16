高端地产新闻
在售 - Dennis, MA, United States - ¥17,708,002
免费询盘

Dennis, MA, 02638 - United States

123 Corporation Road

约¥17,708,002
原货币价格 $2,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4600
    平方英尺 (0.98 英亩)

房产描述

New 4,600-square-foot home designed and under construction by Coastal Home Construction, to be completed 2018. Located on a 1-acre lot on Jericho Road, it is a short stroll from Corporation Beach and quaint Dennis Village, including shops, restaurants, and the Cape Playhouse. Home features: open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, 9 ceilings on 1st floor, 8 ceilings on 2nd floor, 9 basement ceiling, 1st-floor master, large kitchen with stone counter tops and high-end appliances, gas fireplace, built-ins, coffered ceilings, 1st-floor laundry, mud room, 2nd staircase to bonus room above garage, 4 BR, 3 FB, 2 HB, 2 HVAC systems, central vac, gas heat, outdoor shower, irrigation, front and back porches, 2 1/2 car garage, professionally landscaped

MLS ID: 21717175

联系方式

经纪公司：
Kinlin Grover Real Estate
代理经纪:
Ernie Johnson
508.362.3000

