518 Bolsa Avenue

This unique property is one of the few homes in Newport Heights that is permitted for short-term/vacation rentals. With its high-end finishes, great floor plan and location, there are multiple ways to maximize the investment opportunity of this home that is being sold fully furnished. Boasting five bedrooms and four bathrooms, this town-home affords an incredible amount of space. This 2-story, almost 3,300 square foot home has fine finishes including granite and Carrera marble counter tops, walnut hardwood flooring, and top notch Viking appliances. The gourmet kitchen makes it easy to entertain and is open to the dining room. The living room has a cozy fireplace and in-ceiling speakers for full media enjoyment. The master bedroom has a private balcony where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee. A fireplace and a ceiling fan help make this a comfortable haven. A beautiful en suite bath with a soaking tub and a large walk-in shower complete this private suite. There is a secondary master with a king-sized bed, a queen bedroom, a room with twin beds, and another bedroom with twin bunk beds. There are also three additional bathrooms that are wonderfully appointed. The quaint backyard has lovely Mediterranean landscaping, built-in BBQ, and is a great place to enjoy time by the fire pit day or night. Location being paramount, you will enjoy being a short distance to Newport Harbor and all of the great shops and restaurants Newport Beach and Eastside Costa Mesa has to offer.