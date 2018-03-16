高端地产新闻
在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥31,646,322
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

7893 Red Tail Ccourt

约¥31,646,322
原货币价格 $4,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 8413
    平方英尺 (0.41 英亩)

房产描述

Upgraded entertainers dream in Bald Eagle! An artistically designed mountain ski home by renowned architect David Towbin. Built in 2000 by Clint Magee, one of DV's elite contractors, the home underwent major updating during 2014. Approximately 8,413 spacious square feet, this ski retreat is laid out in an open floor plan perfect for large families and entertaining. Enjoy the direct ski-in / ski-out access to the Rising Star ski run. Apres skiing, gather in the wine tasting room, the home theatre, the game room, the commercial grade steam room or the sheltered outdoor hot tub. Featuring two main level master suites, there are a total of 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. Situated on a forested lot with old-growth evergreens and towering aspens, enjoy privacy, Deer Valley ski run views and the intimacy of the Park City night lights within the exclusive gated Bald Eagle community. Recently fully furnished and accessorized by Barclay Butera, all you need are your skis.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: 11704569

联系方式

分部：
Bald Eagle Realty
代理经纪:
John Ordean
(435)659-1175

周边设施

周边设施
_