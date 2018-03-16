219 Atlantic Avenue

房产描述

Contemporary,Walkout Lower Level, Single Family - Seabrook, NH Single-clad, 1997 custom-built waterfront home sited in the exclusive Atlantic Avenue neighborhood of custom homes and multi-million dollar estates. Open concept design features an epicurean-inspired custom-island kitchen with Corian countertops and Thermodore commercial-grade refrigeration open to both the formal dining room area and the formal living room area with beach-stone gas fireplace. First floor den with pocket door is ideal for a future first floor bedroom, if needed. Lower level guest suite with separate laundry and full bath is ideal for extended guests. Top floor master suite features an en-suite tiled full bath with separate spa tub, double sinks and separate shower. Master suite connects with a second floor family room with custom built-ins, gas fireplace, direct access to the oceanfront deck and views that go for miles up and down the coast! Covered first floor porch with overhead ceiling fans and direct beach access via your own private boardwalk to the sand and beach! Oceanfront patio area features an outdoor hot tub - ideal for enjoying those cool summer nights! Rare, two car garage and brick-paver driveway that can easily accommodate up to seven plus cars. Rarely does a newer built home, directly on the sand, become available in this beach-side neighborhood. Come enjoy memories at the beach with you and your family and friends.