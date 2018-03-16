高端地产新闻
在售 - Deerfield Beach, FL, United States - ¥15,173,762
Deerfield Beach, FL, 33441 - United States

549 Ne 19th Avenue

约¥15,173,762
原货币价格 $2,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4068
    平方英尺

房产描述

Townhouse, Multi-Level - Deerfield Beach, FL This gorgeous recently renovated DIRECT INTRACOASTAL Townhome offers amazing preserve & wide water views in every direction! Desirable END UNIT features 3 large Bedrooms plus a huge entertainment room w/ wet bar & balcony on the 3rd level. Special features include a Living Room with coffered ceiling, gas fireplace, newly updated gourmet Kitchen with quartz counters, gas range, double ovens, and a separate Miele steamer. The elegant Master Suite offers his & her closets, Brand new Master Bath, a Study w/ Morning Bar, and a spacious private balcony to enjoy spectacular ICW views. Balcony off each BR. Marble & wood flooring throughout. Other features include central vac system, Vantage smart lighting system, an elevator, 2 car Garage w/ lift for 3rd car, Private heated pool and dock with lift

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: RX-10383649

联系方式

分部：
Lang Realty Inc
代理经纪:
Julie Ann Giachetti
(561)212-0022

